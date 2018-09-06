Thursday

6th Sep 2018

Ticker

Germany, France back UK over Russian chemical attack

By

Germany and France, along with the US and Canada, issued a joint statement Thursday with the UK, a day after London identified two men over the Salisbury nerve gas attack against Sergei and Yulia Skripal. They said they have "full confidence in the British assessment that the two suspects were officers from the Russian military intelligence service" and that the operation was "almost certainly approved at a senior government level."

Eszter Zalan

Hungary vote exposes EU rift on populism

MEPs will vote next week on whether to urge member states to investigate Hungary on EU values. Budapest calls it "liberal fundamentalism", with the EPP in a difficult position.

Opinion

Will the centre-right stand up for EU values?

Time for Christian Democrats in the EP to show where they stand on Hungary and on the EU's founding principles, say Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International in a joint text.

German conservative to run for Juncker's job

Manfred Weber, leader of the largest, centre-right group in the EP, has announced his bid to succeed Juncker at the helm of the European Commission. But his lack of experience and handling of Hungary's Orban are already raising questions.

EUobserved

Weber in balancing act en route to Berlaymont

The German centre-right MEP initially refused to take press questions. Meanwhile, he will have to find a way to distinguish himself from current commission president Juncker.

Visual Data

Europeans also seek EU asylum

Every year, almost 100,000 Europeans seek asylum in EU countries. The number of applications continues to grow, but the issue remains on the margins of political debate.

