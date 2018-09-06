Ticker
Germany, France back UK over Russian chemical attack
By EUOBSERVER
Germany and France, along with the US and Canada, issued a joint statement Thursday with the UK, a day after London identified two men over the Salisbury nerve gas attack against Sergei and Yulia Skripal. They said they have "full confidence in the British assessment that the two suspects were officers from the Russian military intelligence service" and that the operation was "almost certainly approved at a senior government level."