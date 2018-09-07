Friday

7th Sep 2018

Ticker

Centre-right 'too slow' on countering nationalists, says Macron

By

Following a town hall debate in Luxembourg on Thursday, French president Emmanuel Macron told reporters that the centre-right EPP bloc, which includes German chancellor Angela Merkel, should "clarify its positions" on nationalist policies. "We have been too slow, too ready to compromise," he said. The European Parliament's EPP party, which includes Hungary's ruling Fidesz, risks an open split in a vote next week on introducing penalties against Hungary.

Eszter Zalan

