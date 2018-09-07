Ticker
Ireland in talks to use UK as land bridge for post-Brexit trade
By EUOBSERVER
Ireland is discussing a special Brexit deal to keep using the UK as a "land bridge" for goods in transit to Dublin without border checks. Carol-Ann O'Keeffe, a senior Irish tax official, explained at a British and Irish Chambers of Commerce conference in Dublin on Thursday that goods from the continent could undergo checks in France, containers could then be sealed and given free passage to Dublin, the Guardian reported.