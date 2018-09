By EUOBSERVER

Former Eurogroup chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Friday that he had been a member of French president Emmanuel Macron's En Marche movement since 2016. Clarifying remarks he made on a Dutch political podcast, the former Dutch finance minister said he would "never" leave his centre-left social democrat party. Dijsselbloem, who wrote a book about his experiences, recently also revealed he turned down a bank lobbying job.