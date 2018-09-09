By EUOBSERVER

Thirty four percent of Swedes had already voted by Saturday, signalling a likely high turnout in Sunday's election finale. The ruling centre-left Social Democrats have polled to remain the biggest party, but if neither the centre-right nor the centre-left bloc win a majority, the anti-migrant Sweden Democrats could be in a key-position when forming a new government. Polling stations close at 8PM local time, with first results expected by 11PM.