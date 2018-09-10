By EUOBSERVER

The Sweden Democrats emerged as second largest party (19.2%) in Sunday's general elections, an exit poll published by the Swedish public broadcaster SVT minutes after the vote closed showed. Center-left parties received 39.4 percent and the centre-right bloc got 39.6 percent of votes, according to the poll, which also put the Green party (4.2%) at risk of missing the 4 percent parliamentary threshold. First results are expected by 11PM.