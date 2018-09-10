Monday

10th Sep 2018

German spy chief contradicts Merkel on far-right riots

Hans-Georg Maassen, the head of Germany's domestic intelligence service, the BfV, has contradicted chancellor Angela Merkel on reports that fascist groups attacked migrants in the German town of Chemnitz during riots last week. The BfV had "no reliable information about such hunts taking place", he said. Merkel had earlier said video images "very clearly" showed evidence of the xenophobic assaults, but Maassen said the video clips could have been faked.

Overseas votes could swing Sweden election result

Sweden heads for a hung parliament after Sunday's election, which saw support for the nationalist Sweden Democrats surge. With just 30,000 votes between the two blocs, votes cast abroad to be counted on Wednesday could still make the difference.

Agenda

Juncker speech and Hungary in the spotlight This WEEK

The European Parliament will kick off the EU political season, ahead of the European elections next May, with EU Commission president outlining new migration initiatives. MEPs will also vote on the state of Hungary's democracy.

News in Brief

  1. Merkel calls on Macedonians to vote in name referendum
  2. EU urges Kosovo veterans to allow Serb visit
  3. German spy chief contradicts Merkel on far-right riots
  4. Sweden Democrats second largest in elections: exit poll
  5. High turnout expected in Swedish election
  6. Dijsselbloem downplays En Marche move
  7. Eight EU countries call for protection of civilians in Idlib
  8. Ireland in talks to use UK as land bridge for post-Brexit trade

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General
  2. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSNordic design sets the stage at COP24, running a competition for sustainable chairs.
  3. Counter BalanceIn Kenya, a motorway funded by the European Investment Bank runs over roadside dwellers
  4. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  5. IPHRCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  6. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  7. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All
  8. IPHRCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  9. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow
  11. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions

