By EUOBSERVER

Hans-Georg Maassen, the head of Germany's domestic intelligence service, the BfV, has contradicted chancellor Angela Merkel on reports that fascist groups attacked migrants in the German town of Chemnitz during riots last week. The BfV had "no reliable information about such hunts taking place", he said. Merkel had earlier said video images "very clearly" showed evidence of the xenophobic assaults, but Maassen said the video clips could have been faked.