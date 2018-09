By EUOBSERVER

The EU has urged activists in Kosovo to let Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic visit the ethnic-Serb town of Banje in north Kosovo after former guerrilla fighters blocked him over the weekend. "We urge those responsible to ... secure the safe passage," EU spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic said on Sunday. "Full commitment to peace and security ... are the things we need now," she said, amid talks on a Kosovo-Serbia land-swap deal.