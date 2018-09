By EUOBSERVER

German chancellor Angela Merkel has urged Macedonian people to "seize" the chance to vote in a referendum on a name depute with Greece later this month. "This is a historic chance that a generation has only once. Don't stay at home: seize the democratic opportunity," she said in Skopje Saturday. Adoption of the new name, "Northern Macedonia', could unlock the Balkan country's EU and Nato bids.