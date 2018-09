By EUOBSERVER

The number of refugees and migrants stuck on the Greek islands is now over 20,000. Greek government figures show some 20,110 people trapped in so-called 'hotspots', an EU concept where they are supposed to be screened. The overcrowded camps are rife with violence and abuse given the limited resources. Oxfam says unaccompanied children and pregnant women have to wait ten months before meeting any asylum officer.