Tuesday

11th Sep 2018

Ticker

Greenland PM loses majority after rejecting China funds

By

Greenland's four-month-old ruling coalition government has lost its parliamentary majority. Pro-independence party Naleraq pulled out because the government chose Copenhagen as a project partner, over China, to fund an update of three airports. Denmark's prime minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen travelled to Greenland on Monday to discuss the plans for Danish support with Greenland's prime minister Kim Kielsen - both fearing that Chinese funding could potentially complicate relations with the US.

Eszter Zalan

Hungary offers cautious support to Bannon project

Populist forces in Hungary and Italy are gearing up ahead of the European parliament elections, as Donald Trump's former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, embarks on a Eurosceptic populist movement. Italy's Salvini has joined with Bannon - Hungary appears more cautious.

'Every group split' ahead of EU copyright vote

Political groups in the European Parliament are split about how to vote for a directive that would reform the EU's copyright regime - amid warnings that freedom of expression and creators' rights are at risk.

