By EUOBSERVER

Greenland's four-month-old ruling coalition government has lost its parliamentary majority. Pro-independence party Naleraq pulled out because the government chose Copenhagen as a project partner, over China, to fund an update of three airports. Denmark's prime minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen travelled to Greenland on Monday to discuss the plans for Danish support with Greenland's prime minister Kim Kielsen - both fearing that Chinese funding could potentially complicate relations with the US.