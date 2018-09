By EUOBSERVER

Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson moved Monday one step further away from forming a new Swedish government, after correction of a human error in vote counting shifted one seat from the Centre party to the Sweden Democrats. It leaves the centre-left, led by PM Stefan Lofven with 144 seats against Kristersson's 142 seats. The error occurred when votes from a local election were reported by mistake as votes for the Riksdag.