Tuesday

11th Sep 2018

Ticker

Seven MEPs sanctioned for supporting interpreter strike

By

Seven leftwing MEPs from France and Belgium - Isabelle Thomas, Maria Arena, Georges Bach, Guillaume Balas, Jose Bove, Edouard Martin and Claude Rolin - have been barred for five days from all parliamentary activities by the president of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani. In July, they occupied a control room in support of EP interpreters, striking over working conditions. Parliamentary authorities said it was in violation of house rules.

Opinion

Juncker - president of a flawed status quo

Luxleaks, the Panama Papers and Paradise Papers - these scandals exposed the double-speak of Juncker's European Pillar of Social Rights, which has not moved beyond rhetoric, and eroded the people's trust in the EU.

Orban's allies want concessions ahead of critical vote

MEPs in Strasbourg debated triggering the Article 7 sanctions procedure against Hungary, for infringing EU rules and values - while prime minister Viktor Orban claimed the parliament was about to punish Hungarians for protecting Europe's borders from immigrants.

Hungary offers cautious support to Bannon project

Populist forces in Hungary and Italy are gearing up ahead of the European parliament elections, as Donald Trump's former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, embarks on a Eurosceptic populist movement. Italy's Salvini has joined with Bannon - Hungary appears more cautious.

'Every group split' ahead of EU copyright vote

Political groups in the European Parliament are split about how to vote for a directive that would reform the EU's copyright regime - amid warnings that freedom of expression and creators' rights are at risk.

News in Brief

  2. Barnier says Brexit deal possible by November
  3. Vote count error costs Sweden's centre-right one seat
  4. Greenland PM loses majority after rejecting China funds
  5. First diesel emission scandal court case opens in Germany
  6. Greek islands refugee and migrant population surpasses 20,000
  7. Merkel calls on Macedonians to vote in name referendum
  8. EU urges Kosovo veterans to allow Serb visit

