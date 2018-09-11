By EUOBSERVER

Seven leftwing MEPs from France and Belgium - Isabelle Thomas, Maria Arena, Georges Bach, Guillaume Balas, Jose Bove, Edouard Martin and Claude Rolin - have been barred for five days from all parliamentary activities by the president of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani. In July, they occupied a control room in support of EP interpreters, striking over working conditions. Parliamentary authorities said it was in violation of house rules.