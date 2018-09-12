By EUOBSERVER

Poland's former leader and the current EU Council president, Donald Tusk, has more trust (42.7%) among Polish people than either Polish president Andrzej Duda (40.8%) or prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki (40%), according to a new poll by Ibris for the Onet.pl news website. The survey comes ahead of Polish elections next year, where Tusk may try to stage a comeback against Duda and Morawiecki's nationalist-populist Law and Justice party.