By EUOBSERVER

Every year, air pollution causes about 400,000 premature deaths in the EU and hundreds of billions of euros in health-related external costs, a report from the European Court of Auditors has found, adding that people in urban areas are particularly exposed ."Air pollution is the biggest environmental risk to health in the European Union," said Janusz Wojciechowski, member of the European Court of Auditors and responsible for the report.