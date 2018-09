By EUOBSERVER

If the Syrian regime attacks Idlib, the last rebel enclave in Syria, the result will be a humanitarian and geopolitical disaster, Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned in a Wall Street Journal article on Tuesday. Erdogan urged the international community to take action or face "security risks for Turkey, the rest of Europe and beyond". The UN has estimated 800,000 people could be displaced by an attack.