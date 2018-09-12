Ticker
Juncker announces EU security measures
By EUOBSERVER
European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday announced new security-driven measures to counter online terrorism in terms of getting internet firms to remove the offending content within an hour. The idea has already been previously reported on. But Juncker also demanded that the EU's plan for a European public prosecutor, an Europe-wide body in charge of tackling large-scale, cross-border crime, also takes on terrorism.