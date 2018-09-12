Wednesday

12th Sep 2018

Juncker tables measures for secure, fair EU elections

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker proposed on Wednesday measures "to better protect our democratic processes from manipulation by third countries or private interests." The EU executive proposes more cooperation between countries on online transparency, cybersecurity incidents and disinformation campaigns, as well as "greater transparency in online political advertisements and targeting". It also proposes to tighten the rules on European political party funding.

"World" and "time" are the words the European Commission chief used the most in his last State of the Union address on Wednesday, amid a far-right surge and Trump's isolationism.

Analysis

EU to shore up borders, returns and migrant detentions

The European Commission wants more border controls, detentions and returns for rejected asylum seekers. The harsh tone is part of a broader anti-migrant mood. "We are treated like rats," one asylum seeker stuck on a Greek island told this website.

Juncker calls for 'global' Europe

In his final State of the Union address, Jean-Claude Juncker warned of "exaggerated nationalism" in Europe - and said the EU should play a more dominant role in shaping world events, as the US withdraws from the global stage.

