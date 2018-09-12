Ticker
Juncker tables measures for secure, fair EU elections
By EUOBSERVER
European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker proposed on Wednesday measures "to better protect our democratic processes from manipulation by third countries or private interests." The EU executive proposes more cooperation between countries on online transparency, cybersecurity incidents and disinformation campaigns, as well as "greater transparency in online political advertisements and targeting". It also proposes to tighten the rules on European political party funding.