By EUOBSERVER

Some 3,500 people have sent the European Medicines Agency (EMA) an unsolicited job application to work for the medicines-approval body after it moves to Amsterdam in 2019, Dutch minister for medical care Bruno Bruins said in a letter to parliament on Wednesday. The most recent estimate was that EMA would lost 200 staff members currently working in London. Bruins said construction of EMA's new building was happening according to plan.