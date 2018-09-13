Thursday

13th Sep 2018

Ticker

MEPs join outcry on Israeli demolition plan

By

Israel's plan to demolish a Palestinian village, Khan al-Ahmar, would amount to "forcible transfer" of occupied peoples and a "grave breach of international humanitarian law", MEPs said in a resolution Thursday. It had "strategic" importance, EU diplomats said, because it allowed Israel to split Palestinian territories in the West Bank. The AJC, a pro-Israel lobby in Brussels, said it was needed because rickety homes there were a health risk.

Eszter Zalan

Exclusive

Commission made no minutes at Juncker speech seminar

In August, Jean-Claude Juncker and his EU commissioners held a two-day seminar at a chateau outside Brussels to prepare this week's State of the Union speech. The commission implies there is no written record.

