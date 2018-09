By EUOBSERVER

The European Court of Justice on Thursday upheld EU financial sanctions against two Russian energy firms, Gazprom Neft and Rosneft, and five lenders, Sberbank, VTB Bank, Vnesheconombank, Prominvestbank, and DenizBank imposed over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. EU diplomats, also on Thursday, extended the life of asset freezes and travel bans on 155 mostly Russian people and 44 entities over the war until March next year.