By EUOBSERVER

Sealing the name deal with Greece in the 30 September referendum is Macedonia's "ticket for entering the EU and Nato," Macedonian leader Zoran Zaev told MEPs in a speech in Strasbourg on Thursday. The deal with Greece was also "an inspiration for the resolution of all other bilateral conflicts" in the Western Balkans, he added. Macedonia hopes to enter the EU by 2030, its foreign minister recently said.