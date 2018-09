By EUOBSERVER

German interior minister Horst Seehofer has called the far-right AfD party a "dangerous ... enemy of the state" in an interview with German press agency DPA, ahead of October's local elections in his home region of Bavaria. "They just got cocky ... and dropped the mask," he said. His CSU party is currently polling at 37.8 percent, the lowest this year, with the AfD in third place on 13.5 percent.