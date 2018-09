By EUOBSERVER

EU states have made preparations to move 3,000 migrants from Greek island camps to the mainland to make way for fresh arrivals and ease overcrowding, the FT reported. The plans come as regime forces threaten to assault a rebel enclave in Idlib, Syria, which, Turkey says, could prompt tens of thousands to flee to Europe. The camps, meant to hose 6,000 people, already house 17,000 in "shameful" conditions, NGOs say.