By EUOBSERVER

France's EU financial affairs commissioner, Pierre Moscovici, compared EU populist leaders to "little Mussolinis" in a press conference in Paris Thursday, prompting anger from Italy's far-right interior minister Matteo Salvini. "He should wash his mouth out before insulting Italy, the Italians and their legitimate government," Salvini said. "They dare to say that in Italy there are many little Mussolinis, they should not dare", Italy's deputy PM, Luigi Di Maio, added.