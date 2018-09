By EUOBSERVER

European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi has said Italy's flip-flopping on whether it planned to overspend on EU debt limits had "damaged" the country by spiking interest rates and bond prices. "In the last few months words have changed many times and what we're now waiting for are facts, mainly the budget law," he said. EU financial affairs commissioner Pierre Moscovici said Italy needed a "credible budget" and lower debt.