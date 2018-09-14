Ticker
No-deal Brexit could wipe one-third off house prices
By EUOBSERVER
House prices in the UK could plunge by 35 percent in three years after a no-deal Brexit and the British economy could suffer a 2008-type financial shock, British central bank chief Mark Carney has warned. British motorists could also be forced to get international licences to drive on the continent, the British government said, while Eurostar trains from the UK might be blocked from entering France, a French minister noted.