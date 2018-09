By EUOBSERVER

"If we ever reach an agreement [with Kosovo], Serbia would need to get clear guarantees that it'd become an EU member in 2025," Serb president Aleksandar Vucic told Reuters on Thursday. Talks on a land-swap deal with Kosovo could take 10 years, he added. "I smile when I hear how people simplify things ... 'I will give you three villages and I will get six villages [in return]'," he said.