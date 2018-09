By EUOBSERVER

French leader Emmanuel Macron's party LREM is polling to win 21.5 percent of votes in next year's EU election, compared to 21 percent by the far-right, the Rassemblement National (formerly called the National Front), according to a new survey by Odoxa-Dentsu Consulting. Macron said on Thursday he would plough €8bn into poverty reduction. A previous poll in May put his party on 27 percent versus the far-right's 17 percent.