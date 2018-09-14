Ticker
Poland lukewarm on Juncker's foreign policy idea
By EUOBSERVER
The Polish government has said there may be "better options" to strengthen EU foreign policy than European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker's proposal to replace unanimity with majority voting. "Moving to qualified majority voting may be one of the tools to achieve this objective, but there are also other, possibly better options, which are worth considering," the Polish foreign ministry told EUobserver on Friday, following Juncker's proposal on Wednesday.