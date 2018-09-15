By EUOBSERVER

"Merde alors [fucking hell]!", Luxembourg foreign minister Jean Asselborn snapped at Italian interior minister Matteo Salvini in an argument on immigration in Vienna on Friday. "They [Italians] came as migrants and worked in Luxembourg so that you in Italy had money to pay for your children," he said, after Salvini said he did not want migrant "slaves" in Italy. Salvini posted the clip, from a behind-closed-doors discussion, on Facebook.