Ticker
Migrants should be kept on ships says Austria
By EUOBSERVER
Migrants should be kept on ships while EU states assessed their asylum claims, the Austrian EU presidency and Italy have said ahead of an EU summit on migration next Wednesday. "You're well looked after on a ship," Austria's far-right interior minister Herbert Kickl said alongside his Italian counterpart, Matteo Salvini, in Vienna Friday. "Once people set foot on the continent, you can only remove them with great difficulty," he said.