Saturday

15th Sep 2018

Ticker

Migrants should be kept on ships says Austria

By

Migrants should be kept on ships while EU states assessed their asylum claims, the Austrian EU presidency and Italy have said ahead of an EU summit on migration next Wednesday. "You're well looked after on a ship," Austria's far-right interior minister Herbert Kickl said alongside his Italian counterpart, Matteo Salvini, in Vienna Friday. "Once people set foot on the continent, you can only remove them with great difficulty," he said.

EU wants continental free-trade deal with Africa

Earlier this week, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker in his state of the union announced a new relationship with Africa. On Friday, his subordinates outlined the vision, promising jobs and growth by leveraging public funds for investments.

Opinion

Aid, migration and the next EU budget

Th next EU budget is the most pivotal opportunity to advance a vision for Europe rooted in human rights and that builds a Union that works for all its members.

