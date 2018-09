By EUOBSERVER

The EU is preparing to accept Britain's plan to use high-tech gadgets to control a "frictionless" Irish border in future, British newspaper The Times reports, citing sources. One pro-Leave MP, Michael Gove, told the BBC on Sunday that "a future [British] prime minister could always choose to alter the relationship between Britain and the EU", but added that British PM Theresa May's plan was "the right one for now".