By EUOBSERVER

"In a few months' time we'll be governing Europe together with [Hungary's right-wing leader] Viktor Orban", Italy's far-right interior minister Matteo Salvini said Friday after Austria's far-right vice chancellor. "Our ideas are now in government in Hungary, Austria, Poland, and Italy," French far-right chief Marine Le Pen said, separately, in a speech in France ahead of European Parliament elections next year.