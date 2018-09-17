Monday

17th Sep 2018

Ticker

Italian president rebukes Italian government

By

Italian president Sergio Mattarella has rebuked Italy's populist deputy PM, Luigi Di Maio, for threatening to cut funds to public media who criticised the government. "Freedom of the press is fundamental to democracy," Mattarella said in La Repubblica, a daily. He also criticised Italy's talk of withholding EU budget payments in a dispute on migrants. The benefits of EU integration were "never ... convertible into cash," Mattarella said in Latvia.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Did you know that 65 percent of EU institution staff find EUobserver influential in terms of EU news? We provide the deep context to make informed decisions. Try us.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Sefcovic launches bid to be EU Commission president

Europe must have a robust foreign policy and nurture high-tech industries, Slovak EU commissioner Maros Sefcovic has said in his bid to succeed Jean-Claude Juncker as the next EU Commission president.

Opinion

Is Russia blackmailing the Council of Europe?

Moscow stopped paying its €20m annual bill to the Council of Europe after criticisms of its human rights record. Now it appears to be waiting for the Strasbourg-based body to crumple.

EU wants continental free-trade deal with Africa

Earlier this week, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker in his state of the union announced a new relationship with Africa. On Friday, his subordinates outlined the vision, promising jobs and growth by leveraging public funds for investments.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General
  2. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSNordic design sets the stage at COP24, running a competition for sustainable chairs.
  3. Counter BalanceIn Kenya, a motorway funded by the European Investment Bank runs over roadside dwellers
  4. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  5. IPHRCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  6. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  7. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All
  8. IPHRCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  9. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow
  11. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions

Latest News

  1. 10 years after Lehman Brothers what has changed for EU consumers?
  2. Sefcovic launches bid to be EU Commission president
  3. Is Russia blackmailing the Council of Europe?
  4. First containership goes north of Russia from Asia to Europe
  5. Orban and Brexit dominate EU summit next week
  6. EU wants continental free-trade deal with Africa
  7. Time for EU to stop being bystander in Western Sahara
  8. Atopic eczema patients want more understanding

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us