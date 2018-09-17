By EUOBSERVER

Italian president Sergio Mattarella has rebuked Italy's populist deputy PM, Luigi Di Maio, for threatening to cut funds to public media who criticised the government. "Freedom of the press is fundamental to democracy," Mattarella said in La Repubblica, a daily. He also criticised Italy's talk of withholding EU budget payments in a dispute on migrants. The benefits of EU integration were "never ... convertible into cash," Mattarella said in Latvia.