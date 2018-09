By EUOBSERVER

French leader Emmanuel Macron has come under fire for telling a young job-seeker in Paris he could find employment if only he "crossed the road" to look for it. The former investment banker has been dubbed by critics the "president of the rich". He also attracted criticism for the Elysee palace's sales of promotional Macron mugs and T-shirts with his face on for high prices of €24.90 and €55, respectively.