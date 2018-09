By EUOBSERVER

Maros Sefcovic, an EU commissioner from Slovakia who is in charge of energy security, plans to formally announce in Brussels on Monday that he will be the centre-left's bloc 'lead candidate' (Spitzenkandidat) to chair the next European Commission. The move comes after German conservative MEP Manfred Weber was tipped for the post by the centre-right EPP bloc ahead of the European Parliament elections next May.