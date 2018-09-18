Ticker
Britain will not accept Brexit deal with Irish Sea border
By EUOBSERVER
The British parliament will not accept a Brexit deal that includes a customs border in the Irish Sea, Brexit secretary Dominic Raab has repeated in an interview with The Irish Times. "The constitutional integrity of the United Kingdom needs to be respected," Raab said. Meanwhile Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney will brief his government on Tuesday on preparations for Brexit, including construction of inspection bays for trucks at Dublin port.