By EUOBSERVER

Italian foreign minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi has cancelled a meeting with his Austrian counterpart over Vienna's plans to grant dual citizenship to German-speaking residents in the northern Italian province of South Tyrol, also known by its Italian name Alto Adige. About 70 percent of locals said they were German speakers in the last census carried out in 2011. Italy called the plan "inappropriate" with potentially "disturbing consequences".