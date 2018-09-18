By EUOBSERVER

The European Commission has opened an investigation into possible collusion by BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen Group. The commission is concerned the companies may have limited the development of emissions control systems. "If proven, this collusion may have denied consumers the opportunity to buy less-polluting cars, despite the technology being available to the manufacturers," EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said Tuesday - exactly three years after the 'Dieselgate' emissions scandal started.