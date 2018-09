By EUOBSERVER

Germany's government has fired its domestic spy chief, Hans-Georg Maassen, after he claimed chancellor Angela Merkel's views on recent anti-migrant riots in Chemnitz may have been based on a fake video clip and amid allegations of improper ties to the far-right AfD party. Maassen will become an official in the interior ministry instead, enjoying a higher pay grade than he does now, despite his defenestration.