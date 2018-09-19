By EUOBSERVER

Britain's Cambridge (3rd) and Oxford (7th) universities were the only European ones to make the top 10 in a ranking by Shanghai's Jiao Tong university Tuesday. US colleges filled the other top 10 spots. British schools UCL and Imperial College also made the 17th and 24th spots. The next best EU school was Copenhagen university (29th), followed by two other British universities (Edinburgh and Manchester), then France's Sorbonne (36th).