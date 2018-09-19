Wednesday

McDonald's Luxembourg tax deal 'compatible' with EU rules

By

McDonald's tax deal with Luxembourg did not breach EU state aid rules, competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said Wednesday. The EU executive's regulators said the reason the US fast food chain did not pay some of its taxes was due to the mismatch between US and Luxembourg laws. The decision comes after a three-year-long investigation, part of a wider crackdown against illegal sweetheart deals between EU governments and multinational companies.

