Ticker
EU tables strategy for connecting Europe and Asia
By EUOBSERVER
The EU Commission presented on Wednesday a plan to improve transport, energy and digital infrastructure links with Asia, seen as a European response to China's Belt and Road Initiative. Asia requires an estimated €1.3 trillion per year for infrastructure investment in the coming decades while the Trans-European network for transport is estimated to require €1.5 trillion in the period 2021-2030, providing significant opportunities for EU companies, the commission said.