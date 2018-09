By EUOBSERVER

US sales of soybeans to the EU grew 133 percent in the 12 weeks to mid-September, compared with the same period last year, EU data seen by Reuters showed. The change in trade patterns follows Beijing tariffs on US soybeans introduced in retaliation for US tariffs on Chinese goods and a July pledge by Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker of Europe buying more US soy to avoid tariffs on EU cars.