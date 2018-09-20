By EUOBSERVER

Austrian former chancellor Christian Kern, head of the opposition Social Democrat party, said on Wednesday he may run to succeed Jean-Claude Juncker as EU Commission president next year. Kern told journalists asking about the post in Salzburg: "Yes, that is correct. I am available." The 52-year old, who lost to chancellor Sebastian Kurz last year, added: "There are other candidates, too, that's clear. But we'll find the very best candidate."