Friday

21st Sep 2018

Ticker

One third of EU electricity from renewable sources

By

Electricity generated from renewable sources contributed more than 30 percent to the total electricity consumption in the EU in 2016, Eurostat figures show. Hydro power is the most important source, followed closely by wind power and then solar power. In five countries, more than half of electricity consumed was from renewable sources: Austria (73 percent), Sweden (65 percent), Portugal and Denmark (both 54 percent) and Latvia (51 percent).

Lisbeth Kirk

Agenda

Brexit and MEPs expenses in the spotlight This WEEK

The EU will be watching closely how the political dynamics of Theresa May's Conservative party conference starting next week will influence Brexit negotiations. MEPs might also be forced to release their office expenses.

Salzburg summit presses for bigger Frontex mandate

Issues of sovereignty remain entrenched following a proposal by the European Commission to expand the EU's border and coast guard, also known as Frontex, to 10,000. But EU leaders maintain a "basic consensus" of support had been reached.

Airbnb agrees to clarify pricing for EU

The justice commissioner says the accommodation-rental website will better inform users about prices, and about the legal status of their 'hosts'. Facebook, however, could face sanctions if it doesn't comply with EU rules.

