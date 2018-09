By EUOBSERVER

UK prime minister Theresa May's Brexit plans are opposed by a "rock-solid" core of 40 Conservative MPs, former Brexit minister David Davis has told Huffington Post. The group sticks together in the European Research Group (ERG) and wants a sharper break with the EU. If 40 of May's 315 lawmakers, plus the opposition parties voted against, May would fall short of the number needed to pass the legislation.