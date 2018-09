By EUOBSERVER

The UK's former Brexit secretary, David Davis, along with a group of 'hard Brexit' Conservative MPs will Monday set out a plan for a no-deal scenario, backed by the Institute of Economic Affairs think tank. The proposal will up the pressure on prime minister Theresa May, who last week saw her 'Chequers' blueprint rejected at the EU's Salzburg summit. May will also hold a cabinet meeting on post-Brexit migration.