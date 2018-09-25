Tuesday

Commission refers Poland to EU top court over rule of law

By

The European Commission on Monday referred Poland to the European Court of Justice (ECJ), over Warsaw's controversial legislation to force dozens of Supreme Court judges into early retirement. The widely-anticipated move came after the commission said the law was "incompatible with EU law as it undermines the principle of judicial independence, including the irremovability of judges." Some 27 judges are affected by the rule, including the chief judge.

